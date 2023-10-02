Deal

SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSD is down to all-time low of $39.99

A SanDisk microSD memory card

If you have a modern device with a microSD slot and think it can benefit from an extra hundreds of gigabytes, grab one of SanDisk's Extreme microSDXC cards. The 512GB variant is now available on Amazon with a massive 63% discount, allowing you to get one for only $39.99 and save a nice amount of $69.

If 512GB is too much or you cannot afford this configuration, grab the 128GB variant with a 50% discount. It will set you back only $12.99, saving $7 to spend elsewhere.

SanDisk's Extreme microSDXC memory cards operate at speeds of up to 190MB/s read and 130MB/s write, enough to record 4K or even 5K video without interruptions or stutters. They are also A2-rated for snappy app performance on devices that support transferring applications to removable media, such as Android smartphones or tablets.

Finally, you can use the SanDisk Extreme microSDXC lineup in extreme environments thanks to its shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof design. And if you happen to delete a file or a few accidentally, RescuePRO Deluxe file recovery software bundled with each card will help you recover them (2-year license).

In addition to the discounted 128GB and 512GB variants, SanDisk offers its Extreme memory cards in additional storage configurations, such as 1TB for $101.88, 256GB for $21.99, and 64GB for only $10.99. Keep in mind that cards with lower capacity operate at slightly lower speeds, but they are still snappy enough for high-performance applications and operations, such as taking large numbers of photos or recording high-resolution videos.

