Get the TCL 85-inch Q65 QLED TV for a new all time low price of just $899.99 at Amazon

Remember when getting an 85-inch TV costs thousands of dollars? Not anymore. TCL's 2024 85-inch Q65 QLED TV has just hit a new all-time low price on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024. However, this latest price is available for anyone shopping on the site.

Right now, the TCL 85-inch Q65 QLED TV is available for just $899.99 at Amazon. That's a new low price and also $700 off its $1,599.99 MSRP.

The 85-inch TV has a 4K QLED display with a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Its Quantum Dot Technology offers bright colors and deep blacks, and its High Brightness+ LED Backlight offers much higher brightness than traditional LED displays.

The TV supports the popular Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG standards, which provide a better viewing experience if movies and TV shows support those HDR features. This TV also includes TCL's AIPQ PRO processor, which uses AI to monitor the clarity of the display to make it the best possible.

Other display features of the TV include Motion Rate 480 with MEMC (Motion Estimation / Motion Compensation) Frame Insertion, which should improve viewing content on the TV with multiple motion enhancement technologies. Console and PC gamers can benefit from Game Accelerator 240 for lag-free and smooth gaming.

This TCL TV uses Google TV as its smart television operating system, giving you access to nearly all the major free and premium streaming services. It has four HDMI ports, including one that supports eArc for your soundbar or speaker. It also has two USB ports, an Ethernet port, and a cable/antenna connection.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest. Also, stay tuned as Amazon Prime Day 2024 officially begins tomorrow, July 16 and will run through Wednesday, July 17.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.