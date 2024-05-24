Get these 2024 Hisense A7 Series Google TVs for all time low prices at Amazon

Hisense already makes some affordable televisions with some high end features, and that's true of their A7 budget TVs, which were launched earlier in 2024. They are all available at Amazon with some deep discounts that have brought their prices down to all-time lows.

The 43-inch Hisense A7 Series television model is currently priced at $198, or $51.98 off its $249.99 MSRP. The 50-inch version is priced at $259.99 or $40 off its $299.99 MSRP. the 55-inch version has a price of $298, or $51.98 off its $349.99 MSRP. Finally, the 65-inch version is priced at $399.99 or $45 off its $449.99 MSRP.

The Hisense A7 Series TVs have LED displays, but the company says they include features like Wide Color Gamut, Direct Full Array, and Depth Enhance. It claims that all of these features combine to offer a better overall picture compared to standard LCD TVs. They also all have 4K resolutions and Hisense says they also all have a 4K AI Upscaler, which will boost the looks of SD and HD video content on the screen

All of the Hisense A7 Series TVs have Google TV as their operating system, letting owners access nearly all the major streaming services. It also supports watching supported movies with Dolby Vision HDR. You also get four HDMI ports with these TVs, including one that can serve as an eARC port for your soundbar. It also has two USB ports and an Ethernet port for connecting the TV to your router with a wired cable.

