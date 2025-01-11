Weekend PC Game Deals: Oil to find, Monster Hunter to choose, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Humble Choice Bundle refreshed right on schedule this week, offering eight games to keep if you subscribe.

The latest group of games you can claim on Steam are Against the Storm, Jagged Alliance 3, Blasphemous 2, Beneath Oresa, Fort Solis, Boxes: Lost Fragments, Dordogne, and The Pegasus Expedition

To get all eight titles, it will cost you $12. The next refresh is slated to happen on February 4.

Meanwhile, over at Fanatical, an impressive Monster Hunter bundle is currently live too. This offers you games like Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise, as well as major expansions to pick and choose from.

Humble also introduced its first game bundle of the new year this week, and it's named quite aptly. The New Year New You Programming Games Bundle lands with seven titles with no tiers.

This gets you Learning Factory, while True: learn(), Exapunks, 7 Billion Humans, Human Resource Machine, Shenzhen I/O, and TIS-100. The bundle costs $10 to purchase, and it has two weeks left on the counter.

The Epic Games Store brought back regular weekly giveaways this week, continuing its long-running streak into 2025. This time, Turmoil landed as its latest freebie.

The 2D title is a tongue-in-cheek take on the 19th century gold rush in North America developed by indie developer Gamious. The sim experience has you going on a rags-to-riches journey to become an oil baron while taking down rival mining operations.

The Turmoil giveaway on the Epic Games Store is now live for Windows and macOS, with it set to come to an end on January 16. Escape Academy is coming up as the next freebie.

Big Deals

It's right after the major winter specials, so most major publishers are still resting after all their discounts. Ubisoft is still offering discounts though, and so are plenty of indie developers. Here's our handpicked big deals list for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store's having some returning sales from its winter promotions this weekend too. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.