Get this Hisense 32-inch Google smart TV for its lowest price ever before the big game

It's January 2024, and that means a lot of big sports events are going to happen in the next few weeks. You may want to catch the big game, but you may not always be in the living room with the huge television to view it. You might be in the bedroom, your home office, or some other smaller room in the house. However, you still want to watch the game, or anything on TV, with a good screen.

The Hisense 32-inch Class A4 Series smart TV may be what you are looking for, and right now it's very affordable. You can get the Hisense 32-inch Class A4 Series smart TV at Amazon now for only $139.99. That's not only the lowest price ever for this TV, but it's $60 off its normal $199.99 MSRP.

This 2023 Hisense TV model has a 1080p resolution. The television includes display adjustment features like a noise reducer, a natural color enhancer, and a depth enhancer, which all help to get the best visuals possible on the TV. It also includes built-in speakers with DTX audio support for a better audio experience without the need for external speakers or soundbars.

The TV has the Sports Mode option, which, when turned on, automatically smooths motion on the screen and adjusts the color for an excellent visual experience when watching live sports. There's also a Game Mode that cuts down on input lag to as low as 20ms, so playing console games is also a better experience.

This Hisense TV has Google TV installed for premium and free streaming services . It also comes with a voice remote so you can control the TV, launch apps, and do more with your voice via Google Assistant. It also has built-in Chromecast support for mirroring your smartphone or tablet screens.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

