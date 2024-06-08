Get £150 off on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G on Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for a new smartphone, you should check out the Galaxy S23 FE 5G. Right now on Amazon UK, you can get the 128GB edition for just £449, down from £599. This price applies to the Graphite, Mint, and Cream colours of the phone.

Some of the main specs of this phone include its 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, this should mean everything is smooth and games run well. In terms of processor there is a bit of confusion. The product listing and some reviewers say it has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 but that seems to be included only in the US variant, the international version uses the Exynos 2200 and some reviewers said that’s what they had.

Assuming it includes the Exynos 2200, you’ll get an octa-core CPU (1x2.8 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3x2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A510) and an Xclipse 920 GPU. The main camera is 50MP and it can shoot up to 8K video at 24fps.

Here are some other things the product page has to say about this device:

All from your smartphone, all with AI: Effortlessly edit your photos, Get quick language translation on a call, Format your notes into a clear summary, search like never before

Timeless design and captivating allure of colours: The new Galaxy S23 FE takes after the iconic design of Galaxy S23 Series, Choose from three hues of Mint, Graphite and Cream; each designed to create a captivating balance on a metal frame

Durability you can count on: With Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shielding the front and back, the phone is built to last, IP68 rating for dust and water resistance makes it even more durable

Capture your nights in vivid, rich detail with the super-steady and smooth Nightography system: Redefine how you capture the world in low light with vivid colours and reduced noise, Night videos are smooth and steady, thanks to the Nightography system

Vivid and immersive visuals shots with 50MP: A high-resolution camera that can capture subtle details on the Dynamic AMOLED 2x display which pops to life even under varying light conditions, Eye Comfort Shield reduces blue light, making it easier on your eyes

Stay powered up with long-lasting battery: Calling it a night will be your choice, not your phone's, The 4,500mAh (typical) battery lets you go on gaming or watching without a pause

In terms of rating, this device has 4.5 out of 5 stars based on 132 ratings. It’s also marked as an Amazon Choice meaning the rating is good, the price is good, and it’s ready to ship. Amazon ships this and can be returned within 30 days of receipt.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G for £499 – Graphite

