Here are the best deals on Copilot+ PCs to try Windows 11 Recall

Windows 11's flagship AI feature, Recall, is now available for public testing. However, there are two caveats: it is only available for Insiders in the Dev Channel and only on Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon X processors. Therefore, buying a new computer is the only option, which some might actually consider in light of the upcoming end of Windows 10 support and Microsoft targeting more users with full-screen ads.

Of course, it is not all about AI buzz and Recall. Copilot+ PCs also have energy efficiency, good battery life, and solid performance, which make them good options for those who want great all-around computers. Here are a few devices that are currently on sale at their lowest prices.

The cheapest: Samsung 15" Galaxy AI Book4 Edge - $699 | $200 off on Amazon US

This laptop has a big 15-inch display with a Full HD resolution, a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB SSD. Ports include one HDMI 2.1, two USB-C 4, one USB-A 3.2, a microSD slot, and a headphone jack. The Galaxy AI Book4 Edge is currently the most affordable Copilot+ PC that supports Recall and other exclusive AI features.

Best value: ASUS Vivobook S 15 - $959 | $340 off on Amazon US

The Vivobook S 15 is notably more expensive, but it also offers quite a few significant upgrades. You jump from a 60Hz LED to a 120Hz OLED display with a 3K resolution. Also, the laptop has a more powerful Snapdragon X Elite processor with 12 cores instead of 10. Finally, you get 1TB of fast SSD storage.

Middle ground: Acer Swift 14 AI - $849 | $200 off on Amazon US

The Swift 14 AI is something in between the Samsung Galaxy AI Book4 Edge and the ASUS Vivobook S 15. The computer is equipped with a high-res 2.5K 14.5-inch display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB SSD, giving you plenty of space for your data and Recall snapshots (the feature requires quite a lot of storage, mind you).

Microsoft is selling its entry-level Surface Laptop 7 for the same price, but it only has 256GB SSD, which might be a problem for those who want to use Recall to the fullest. It also has a smaller display.

Tablet: Surface Pro 11 - $800 | $200 off on Amazon US

The Surface Pro 11 is currently the only Copilot+ PC tablet, so your options are quite limited if you do not want a traditional laptop. For $800, this computer offers a 13-inch LED 120Hz display, a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Again, the latter might quickly become a limiting factor for heavy Recall use. Basically, the longer period you want to store, the more space you have to reserve. The same configuration with a 512GB SSD will set you back $949 ($250 off on Amazon US). Another fact to consider is that the keyboard is not included with the tablet.

Is Recall tempting you to buy a new Copilot+ PC? Share your thoughts in the comments.

