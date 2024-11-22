Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Here are the best deals on Copilot+ PCs to try Windows 11 Recall

Neowin · with 1 comment

copilot plus pc

Windows 11's flagship AI feature, Recall, is now available for public testing. However, there are two caveats: it is only available for Insiders in the Dev Channel and only on Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon X processors. Therefore, buying a new computer is the only option, which some might actually consider in light of the upcoming end of Windows 10 support and Microsoft targeting more users with full-screen ads.

Of course, it is not all about AI buzz and Recall. Copilot+ PCs also have energy efficiency, good battery life, and solid performance, which make them good options for those who want great all-around computers. Here are a few devices that are currently on sale at their lowest prices.

The Samsung Galaxy AI Book 4 Edge laptop

The cheapest: Samsung 15" Galaxy AI Book4 Edge - $699 | $200 off on Amazon US

This laptop has a big 15-inch display with a Full HD resolution, a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB SSD. Ports include one HDMI 2.1, two USB-C 4, one USB-A 3.2, a microSD slot, and a headphone jack. The Galaxy AI Book4 Edge is currently the most affordable Copilot+ PC that supports Recall and other exclusive AI features.

The Asus Vivobook S 15 laptop

Best value: ASUS Vivobook S 15 - $959 | $340 off on Amazon US

The Vivobook S 15 is notably more expensive, but it also offers quite a few significant upgrades. You jump from a 60Hz LED to a 120Hz OLED display with a 3K resolution. Also, the laptop has a more powerful Snapdragon X Elite processor with 12 cores instead of 10. Finally, you get 1TB of fast SSD storage.

The Acer Swift 14 AI laptop

Middle ground: Acer Swift 14 AI - $849 | $200 off on Amazon US

The Swift 14 AI is something in between the Samsung Galaxy AI Book4 Edge and the ASUS Vivobook S 15. The computer is equipped with a high-res 2.5K 14.5-inch display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB SSD, giving you plenty of space for your data and Recall snapshots (the feature requires quite a lot of storage, mind you).

Microsoft is selling its entry-level Surface Laptop 7 for the same price, but it only has 256GB SSD, which might be a problem for those who want to use Recall to the fullest. It also has a smaller display.

The new Surface Pro 11th edition with a detachable keyboard

Tablet: Surface Pro 11 - $800 | $200 off on Amazon US

The Surface Pro 11 is currently the only Copilot+ PC tablet, so your options are quite limited if you do not want a traditional laptop. For $800, this computer offers a 13-inch LED 120Hz display, a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Again, the latter might quickly become a limiting factor for heavy Recall use. Basically, the longer period you want to store, the more space you have to reserve. The same configuration with a 512GB SSD will set you back $949 ($250 off on Amazon US). Another fact to consider is that the keyboard is not included with the tablet.

Is Recall tempting you to buy a new Copilot+ PC? Share your thoughts in the comments.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
A Windows 11 Insider Preview banner
Next Article

KB5046756: Windows 11 gets some File Explorer performance boost, better Authenticator

Recall in Windows 11
Previous Article

Microsoft warns about Recall ignoring the list of websites it should not screenshot

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

1 Comment - Add comment