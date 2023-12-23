Get this big 38-inch ASUS gaming PC monitor for its lowest price ever right now

Would you like to get a big gaming PC monitor that is not designed to be an ultrawide display? Then the 38-inch ASUS ROG Swift monitor may be to your liking. It's also available for a new all-time low price right now.

At the moment you can get the 38-inch ASUS ROG Swift monitor for $764.99 at Amazon. That's not only an all-time low price but it's also $235 off its $999.99 MSRP.

The IPS 38-inch monitor has a 4K UHD resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a 1ms response time. It also has HDR support is DisplayHDR 600 certified and has an anti-glare panel that should cut down reflections from the outside world,

The monitor also supports both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technologies. That means you can connect your PC's GPU to the monitor and you should experience few screen tearing and stuttering when you play high-end first-person shooters and other PC games.

Other features of this monitor include a remote control that will let you make changes to the display settings without using the PC. It also includes 5-watt stereo speakers. There are also two HDMI 2.1 ports on the monitor so you can hook up your game console or streaming stick to the display. In addition, it has a DisplayPort, and four USB ports. ASUS is also offering three free months of Adobe Creative Cloud access with the purchase of the ROG Swift.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.