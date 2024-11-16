Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is available for only $875

The holiday season is upon us, which means the market is filling with discounts and special offers on all sorts of gadgets and toys. Microsoft, for one, has dropped the price of its Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+ PC to a new all-time low, allowing you to purchase this well-received computer for only $875.

The configuration in question has a 13.8-inch 120Hz IPS display with rounded corners and a 3:2 aspect ratio, which many argue is better for productivity than standard 16:9. The Surface Laptop 7 is powered by the 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of memory, and 256GB SSD (user-replaceable).

Thanks to its efficient ARM processor, the Surface Laptop 7 boasts a solid battery life, with Microsoft promising up to 20 hours on a single charge. Plus, the chip has a built-in NPU, which enables additional AI-powered features and experiences that are not available on traditional computers with Intel or AMD processors.

Ports on the Surface Laptop 7 include two USB-C, one USB-A, an audio jack, and one Surface Connect port. You also get a haptic trackpad, a backlit keyboard, and a well-made metal case.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

