Get this SanDisk 512GB microSD card with SD card adapter for an all time low price now

There are not a lot of things that are worse than suddenly finding out your laptop, tablet, or smartphone is out of storage space. You don't want to delete any files, but unless you can find a way to back up or transfer important files or media, you might need to do just that. That is, of course, if you have a handy way to increase your storage space.

The SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSD card is perfect if you own a notebook with a microSD, or even an SD, card slot when you have to get some extra storage space. Right now, the SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSD card, with an SD card adapter, is available on Amazon for just $29.99. That's an all-time low price for the microSD card, and also $3 below Amazon's $32.99 MSRP.

The SanDisk microSD card has read speeds of up to 190 MB per second, along with write speeds of up to 140 MB per second. If you use it with your digital camera, you can store 4K and even 5K video on the card with ease, thanks to the card's UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) ratings. In addition, the microSD card has an A2 rating specification, which offers better overall performance compared to cards with the A1 rating.

The SanDisk microSD card includes a SD card adapter. That could come in handy if you use an older laptop or notebook with an SD card slot. You also get free two-year access to RescuePRO Deluxe software so you can recover any files you might delete on the card.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.