One UI 7 may give access to more game settings with Good Lock Game Module

Leaks and rumors about Samsung's Android 15-based One UI 7 version have been pouring in, left, right, and center. The latest tip suggests that Samsung is working on a Good Lock module that will grant Galaxy smartphone users access to more game settings.

According to Yash Rathore, One UI 7 will introduce a Good Lock Game Module. The Good Lock Game Module is expected to be more feature-rich than the already existing Game Booster and Game Booster Plus plugins.

Samsung developing "Good Lock Game Module" in One UI 7 🚨



Galaxy smartphone users will have access to more complex (restricted) game settings.#Samsung #OneUI7 #Android15 #Gaming #GoodLock pic.twitter.com/neStugRJZR — Yash Rathore (@YashRathoreX) August 3, 2024

Good Lock is available on select Samsung devices, which offers various customization features and options to enhance the overall performance of Galaxy devices. The Game Booster plugin already has access to key settings and features for games.

However, pro gamers often require access to certain game settings that are not available through the Game Booster plugin. The One UI 7 Good Lock Game Module aims to provide access to such complex game settings.

Samsung will notably rework the overall booster structure and provide settings that take into account the usage patterns of various users. The current Samsung flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos in the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+, which support ray tracing technology, and the One UI 7 Good Lock Game Module will help gamers access granular game settings.

Recently, a complete changelog of the One UI 7 update was leaked by a reliable tipster, corroborating a previous leak that One UI 7 will bring some radical design changes. Samsung is expected to bring new icons, a new camera app UI, a new lock screen, a battery icon, its version of Dynamic Island, split the quick settings and notifications panel, and more.

For more One UI 7-related news, be sure to check our dedicated One UI news section.