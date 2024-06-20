Report: Spotify now has 250K video podcasts on its platform

Spotify is slowly inching away from being an audio-only streaming platform. The latest numbers reported by TechCrunch reveal there are now 250,000 video podcasts on the platform.

The Sweden-based streaming giant entered the world of podcasting in 2019. It started experimenting with video podcasts in 2020, followed by a wider rollout covering all creators in several markets. The company also created separate sections for Music and Podcasts in its apps as the feature grew.

Spotify has more than doubled the number of video podcasts since it reported the numbers last time. The company revealed in June 2023 that it had crossed 100,000 video podcasts, moving up the ladder from 70,000 reported in March of the same year.

Fast forward to now, Spotify also shared that the monthly active users (MAU) for video podcasts have grown by 40% year-on-year and over 170 million users watch video podcasts globally.

The streaming giant told the publication that it recorded a bigger increase in video consumption hours compared to audio-only consumption hours in the same period. Furthermore, the number of podcasters publishing videos on the platform has increased by 70% year-on-year.

With that said, the company is making relaxations to expand the reach of video podcasts. Last week, it silently allowed podcasters hosted on other platforms to upload videos to Spotify.

Maya Prohovnik, Spotify's VP of podcast product, said, "It's clear that video podcasts are resonating with users, and the appetite for video content has increased immensely across all of our major content categories on Spotify.”

While the company doesn't have a soft corner for white noise podcasters, Spotify has embraced video content in other formats. Earlier this year, the company launched music videos in several markets to rival Apple Music. With over 200,000 audiobooks and allowing creators to stream exclusive Patreon content, Spotify is trying to become a one-stop shop.