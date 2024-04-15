Save 20% on this TP-LInk Wi-Fi 6E USB adapter for your computer

USB-based Wi-Fi adapters are an easy and affordable method of making your computer Wi-Fi compatible. Connecting an adapter to a USB port is all it takes—there is no need to install PCIe cards or dismember your laptop to replace that broken network card or upgrade it to a newer standard. And with this deal from TP-Link, you can make your computer Wi-Fi 6E compatible for just $79.99.

The TP-Link AXE5400 (Archer TXE70UH) is a USB-based tri-band Wi-Fi card that supports Wi-Fi standards up to Wi-Fi 6E. If you have a Wi-Fi 6E-compatible router, the AXE5400 will allow you to use all that speed, bandwidth, and the latest WPA3 encryption standard for better personal network security.

With tri-band support, the TP-Link AXE5400 can be used with 6GHz, 5GHz, and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks, enabling speeds of up to 2,402 Mbps. It is worth adding that although the AXE5400 works with Windows 10 and 11, 6GHz Wi-Fi networks are only supported on Windows 11 (the adapter still works with older Windows versions).

The adapter comes with a 1.2m long USB cable, allowing you to place it in a convenient spot and adjust the foldable beamforming antenna for the most optimal signal reception. Alternatively, you can remove the adapter from the base and connect it directly to your laptop or desktop via a USB 3.0 port.

