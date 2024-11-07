Save hundreds of dollars on the LG gram Pro now

If you're in the market for a new Windows 11 computer that will stand the test of time, then check out the LG gram Pro 16-inch OLED 2-in-1 laptop. This juggernaut typically costs a hefty $2,099.99 but thanks to a 25% discount, it can be procured for a much more bearable $1,585.

While the price is still quite high, this device is designed to last with its massive 32 GB of RAM and 2 TB SSD. By buying and holding onto this laptop for several years you can cut down on e-waste and ultimately save money.

The full specs of the laptop are:

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Back-lit Keyboard

Stylus pen

Webcam Resolution: FHD Webcam + IR Camera with Webcam & Dual Mic

Core Processor: Intel® Evo™ Edition powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processors

RAM: 32GB (LPDDR5x Max 7467 MHz, Dual Channel)

Storage: Dual SSD (M.2) NVMe PCIe Gen 4: 2TB (1TB x 2)

Color gamut: DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 95%)

Display Type: OLED

Graphics: Intel® Arc™ Graphics

Resolution: WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800

Screen Size: 16"

Bluetooth: BT 5.3

Wireless: Intel WiFi-6E AX211 (WiFi 6E, 2x2, BT Combo)

HDMI (Standard)

Headphone Out

USB-A: USB 3.2 Gen2 (x2)

USB-C: USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

Speakers: Stereo Speaker Smart Amp

Battery: 77 Wh Battery with Video playback: up to 20.5 hours

Dimensions: (WxHxD)14.06" x 9.99" x 0.49 ~ 0.51"

Shipping Dimensions: (WxHxD) 18.7" x 11.8" x 2.4"

Shipping Weight: 5.07 lbs

Weight: 3.08 lbs

The processor in this 2-in-1 is AI-enabled, this means you'll be able to take advantage of all the new features that Microsoft is introducing such as Recall and the Copilot key.

In terms of reviews, it has a score of 4.6 out of 5 stars suggesting that people find it to be an excellent laptop. If you buy but don't like something about it, you can return it until January 31, 2025.

