Save £29 on the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D thanks to this discount on Amazon UK

If you’re in the UK and looking for a new computer processor, then consider the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, as it’s currently discounted down to £319 (£29 off). This processor has been available since April 2023, but this is the lowest price it has ever been available on Amazon UK.

Some of the pros with this processor include excellent gaming performance thanks to its large L3 cache, it has a competitive price compared to similar CPUs, and it uses the AM5 socket, which is expected to be supported for a while yet.

Highlighting the features of this product, Amazon lists:

Higher memory frequencies and more aggressive settings

Max. Boost Clock / Upto 5.0GHz

Unlock higher and smoother frame rates in your favourite games

Octa-core (8 Core) processor core allows multitasking with great reliability and fast processing speed

Delivers a huge game performance advantage with up to 144MB of on-chip memory

In terms of reviews, this product has 9,657 ratings and an average score of 4.7, which shows it to be excellent. It is also marked as an Amazon Choice, which means that it has a good rating, has a good price, and is ready to ship now.

According to the product page, the CPU is sold by and dispatched from Amazon, so you shouldn’t run into many issues with product quality or need assistance if you want to return it.

According to an AI-generated summary of the reviews, customers praised the CPU’s quality, performance, value, and gaming abilities. So, if you’re on a budget and want a capable processor, this seems like a strong candidate.

