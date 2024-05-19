Microsoft Weekly: New File Explorer features, fresh Windows 11 builds, and more

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at new builds for every channel in the Windows Insider program, Patch Tuesday updates, new File Explorer features, the end of the road for certain Windows 10 versions, app updates, gaming news, and a lot more.

Windows 11 and 10

Here we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And of course, you may find a word or two about older but still supported versions.

This week, Microsoft released the May 2024 security update series. Windows 10 got KB5037768, KB5037765, KB5037763, and KB5037788 for supported versions. Windows 11 received KB5037771 and KB5037770. Besides security updates, the latest Patch Tuesday release fixed a known bug with broken VPN connections in Windows 10 and 11 and an NTLM bug.

Sadly, not everything is shiny in the May 2024 cumulative updates. For starters, IT Admins now have to deal with failing Windows updates (confirmed), and regular users are forced to accept a new wave of blatant ads in a premium product. Sigh size: big.

Microsoft also released a new version of its Windows Development Environment virtual machines. Version 2405 is now available for download and free use for 90 days. The latest update includes all the Moment 5 features Microsoft recently released for Windows 11 users.

Finally, Windows Holographic version 24H1 is now a thing. Microsoft launched a new OS update for its HoloLens AR helmet, bringing support for account sharing and more.

Microsoft will soon end Windows 10 21H2 support. Business-focused editions will receive their final security update on June 11, 2024. After that, Windows 10 version 22H2 will be the only supported Windows version (minus LTSC releases, of course).

Windows Insider Program

Here is what Microsoft released this week for testing in the Windows Insider Program:

Windows 11 Windows 10 Canary Channel 26217 with general improvements and fixes for known issues. Not Applicable Dev Channel 26120.670 (KB5037869) with general improvements and bug fixes. Not Applicable Beta Channel 22635.3640 (KB5037867) with native compressing improvements and bug fixes. Not Applicable Release Preview Channel 22621.3668 and 22631.3668 (KB5037853) with sharing improvements and more. Nothing in the Release Preview for Windows 10 this week.

Although the release notes for build 26217 are rather modest, inside the update, users discovered a new section for the Settings app. Microsoft will soon let you check the history of AI component updates on compatible systems.

There is also some hidden stuff in the latest Beta Channel updates. As it turned out, Microsoft is preparing even more tabs for Windows 11's File Explorer. Its home page will soon let you switch between recent files, favorites, and shared files.

Also, the Snipping Tool app got the ability to perform a visual search via Bing.

To finish the Windows section of this week's Weekly, here are some interesting experiments enthusiasts conducted with Microsoft's operating systems. One installed Windows 11 on the Nintendo Switch, another one got Windows XP running on the Intel i486, and another one showed what could happen when you connect a Windows XP system to the modern internet (spoiler alert: nothing good).

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

This week was full of Microsoft Edge updates. Version 125 is now available in the Stable Channel with improvements for Workspaces, copy-paste improvements, and more. Before that, Microsoft released two (one here and one here) security updates to patch several security vulnerabilities, some of which are exploited in the wild. Dev users also received a new weekly feature update with media control improvements and fixes across the browser.

As for more specific features, the browser is getting an AI-powered theme generator. You will be able to use it to generate a new tab page background and a matching color for the rest of the user interface.

Finally, Microsoft is about to end Edge support on very old computers without SSE3 support. If you, for some reason, still use a PC released about two decades ago, get ready for Microsoft Edge dropping support in version 126.

Mozilla also released a new feature update for its browser. Firefox 126 is now available in the Release channel, bringing users support for RTX Video, new privacy features, AV1 hardware decoding on M3-based Macs, and more.

Opera has joined the list of browsers that offer native ARM64 versions. The first Dev release for Windows on ARM promises significant performance and energy efficiency improvements on existing devices and the upcoming ones, such as the leaked Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge and Pro.

A bunch of Surface devices received new firmware. The second-generation Surface Laptop 2 received fixes for camera, audio, network, and various bugs. The Surface Pro 7 received improvements to prevent overheating, and the fourth-generation Surface Go received network improvements ahead of its rumored consumer launch.

Microsoft 365 users and insiders have a few features to try. PowerPoint on the web will soon get support for auto-generated captions in videos, and Word for iPad now allows inserting page borders. Also, the new Outlook for Windows "app" now supports embedded Microsoft Stream videos.

Netflix is working on some changes for its Windows 10 and 11 app. A future update will most likely upset a few users due to the removal of the ability to download videos for offline viewing. An official support page confirmed the upcoming changes.

Broadcom and VMware announced big changes to their virtualization software. VMware Workstation Pro and Fusion Pro are now available for free for personal use (commercial use still requires a license). In addition, VMware fixed a bug with high-CPU usage by NAT.

Here is a short guide to help you get started with VMware Workstation Pro or Fusion Pro

Other notable updates include the following:

Here are the newest drivers released this week:

Intel 31.0.101.5518 non-WHQL with Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut and Homeworld 3 support.

Intel 31.0.101.5522 WHQL with Senua's Saga: Hellblade II support.

AMD Radeon Software 24.5.1 with Ghost of Tsushima, Hellblade II, F1 24 support and more.

Finally, here is our weekly recap of everything Microsoft added to its Microsoft 365 Roadmap. The latest additions include file previews in Teams, a new Copilot-powered feature for Loops, and shared folder improvements in OneDrive for the web.

On the gaming side

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts and more.

We have updated our picks for the most anticipated PC games in 2024. The latest additions include Tempest Rising, Frostpunk 2, and Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut.

Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios announced new content updates for their racing games, Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5. Forza Motorsport Update 8 brings Safety Rating tweaks, AI improvements, a new Track Toys Tour, fresh cars, and more. Forza Horizon 5, on the other hand, is about to get the "Horizon Retrowave" update with new retrofuturistic cars, fresh character customization props, a brand-new synthwave radio station, and more.

Fallout 4, another Microsoft-owned game, received a much-needed update to fix what the previous next-gen update broke. The latest release brings frame rate modes, multiple patches, and small improvements.

Starfield also has been updated with new maps, graphics options on Xbox, and ship interior customization, giving gamers more flexibility on consoles and better in-game personalization.

Although Microsoft recently announced the closure of a few Xbox studios, the affected games will still receive their final updates. An offline mode is coming to Redfall, and Hi-Fi Rush received its final patch.

Here are some Xbox and PC Game Pass news: the service is getting quite a lot of games during the second half of the month, and they include Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, A Sports NHL 24, Hellblade II, and more.

Nvidia GeForce NOW, another gaming service, also announced a fresh batch of games you can play in the cloud. Palworld is finally available, plus you can play Die by the Blade, Men of War II, Colony Survival, and more.

Finally, Microsoft has officially rolled out keyboard and mouse support for some games available on Xbox Cloud. Also, some Xbox Insiders can try a new pre-download update feature that should make it easier to play games on day one.

Deals and freebies

Now to everyone's favorite part. This week's Weekend PC Game Deals features plenty of discounts on all sorts of titles, including rare discounts on Minecraft, a new freebie from the Epic Games Store, an Endless Legend giveaway on Steam, and more.

Other gaming stories from this week include the following:

Great deals to check

Every week, we cover many deals on different hardware and software. The following discounts are still available, so check them out. You might find something you want or need.

PCs and Components:

TVs and Monitors:

Phones and Accessories:

Random fact about Microsoft

And here is a randomly selected piece of trivia about the company, Windows, and other Microsoft-made things.

You probably know the purpose of the Windows key in the bottom-left corner of your keyboard. It debuted in 1994 as part of Microsoft's Natural Keyboard. Later on, the Gateway Solo became the first laptop with a physical Windows key. But did you know you can mimic the Windows key with the Ctrl + Esc shortcut? If your Windows key is broken, pressing Ctrl + Esc will bring the Start menu in the same manner.

This link will take you to other issues of the Microsoft Weekly series. You can also support Neowin by subscribing to our newsletter to receive regular news recaps directly in your email.