Save 40% off this SMUG ergonomic desk chair before the limited stocks run out

If you’re on the lookout for a new desk chair, the SMUG ergonomic office chair may be suitable for you. The chair currently costs less than $50 thanks to the 40% discount off the $82.99 list price.

This particular chair includes features like lumbar support and an adjustable headrest and armrest. Describing the product in more detail, the page says:

【Ergonomic Design】 - This ergonomic office chair with adjustable headrest and lumbar support is deigned to fit your body curve and ensure you to sit comfortably. The computer task chair can support up to 270 pounds.

【Comfortable Performance】 - The padded seat, made of high density shaping foam and covered with a breathable mesh fabric, is making this piece of furniture great for relaxing during your busy working days.

【Multi-functions Mechanism】 - This mesh office chair has many adjustable features to ensure you to find a good seat position. The headrest and the seat could go up and down, the backrest could move forward and back,all-round care for your spine health.

【Breathable Material】 - Desk chair is using high-density sponge cushion,that is more flexible than before.Our office chair with professional headrest, well-made armrests and lumbar support offers a great comfort when you are up to work or study both, at home or in the office.

【Easy Assembly】 - The Office chair comes with all hardware & necessary tools, can be installed within 15 minutes,It can be quickly installed at home by yourself.We also have a professional customer service team, so if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us. We are always with you.

While the product is not listed as an Amazon Choice, it does have 4.3 stars based on 2,119 ratings meaning that it’s a great product. It’s also at its lowest price.

If you are interested in buying, be quick about it because there is a bar under the price that says that about half of the available quantities are already gone so it might not be around on sale for much longer.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.