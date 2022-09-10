Surface Go 3 gets September 2022 firmware update

Microsoft has released another firmware update for one of its Surface devices. Following a minor release for the first and second-gen Surface Duo, Microsoft has pushed a new release for the Surface Go 3. The update adds somewhat mysterious support for a "new system configuration" without further details.

Important: Unlike Windows updates, you cannot roll back Surface firmware updates. For that reason, always check lists of known issues or additional steps provided by Microsoft.

What is new in the September 2022 firmware update?

This update enables support for the new system configuration.

Here is a detailed list of new drivers in the update:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 3.1.1.12 Surface ISH - Firmware

Here is additional information about the update:

Supported Device Configurations Surface Go 3 (2021), all configurations Supported Operating Systems Windows 10 20H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface support website (manual installation) Additional steps No additional steps are required to install the update Known issues and bugs No known issues in this update

Microsoft plans to continue supporting third-gen Surface Go until October 5, 2025. Note that firmware updates are separate from Windows, and Microsoft can keep issuing operating system updates even after ending support for a specific Surface device.