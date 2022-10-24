The Amazon Echo (4th gen) is 50% off today at just $49.99

Among Amazon daily deals, the Echo (4th gen), Amazon's Smart speaker with Alexa, is currently 50% off, costing just $﻿49.99 instead of the usual $99.99 price tag, which is certainly the lowest we've ever seen it. A few of its highlights are below:

New look, new sound - Echo delivers clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room.

Voice control your entertainment - Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and more. Plus listen to radio stations, podcasts, and Audible audiobooks.

Ready to help - Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Smart home made simple - With the built-in hub, easily set up compatible Zigbee devices or Ring Smart Lighting products (coming soon) to voice control lights, locks, and sensors.

Fill your home with sound - With multi-room music, play synchronized music across Echo devices in different rooms. Or pair your Echo with Fire TV to feel scenes come to life with home theater audio.

Connect with others - Call almost anyone hands-free. Instantly drop in on other rooms or announce to the whole house that dinner's ready.

Designed to protect your privacy - Built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.

It is available in Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue colors for that price. This item also qualifies for free delivery and return, and you can add an optional extended warranty for $14.99.

Amazon is also offering a further 25% off on this deal if you trade in an eligible product, and you'll do your part in reducing E-waste. You can read up about all the eligible items Amazon accepts here.

As an Amazon Associate, Neowin may earn commission from qualifying purchases.