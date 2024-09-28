This spec detail about Galaxy S25 Ultra is "100% confirmed" claims leaker

Samsung could debut the Galaxy S25 series early next year, likely in January. Ahead of its official unveil, leaks have revealed almost everything about the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, especially the top-of-the-line, Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, was recently spotted on Geekbench, with scores that could give the iPhone 16 Pro Max's A18 Pro chip a run for its money. Now, a fresh leak has popped up, courtesy of leaker IceUniverse, who has been leaking a lot about the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The leakster says, "The S25 Ultra will definitely have a 16GB RAM version, this is 100% confirmed, don't worry." If true, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could sit right beside the likes of the OnePlus 12 and Google Pixel 9 Pro, which also offer 16GB RAM options.

The S25 Ultra will definitely have a 16GB RAM version, this is 100% confirmed, don't worry. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 27, 2024

Notably, this leak aligns with a previous leak from four months ago, suggesting that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could feature 16GB of RAM. The Galaxy S20 Ultra and S21 Ultra were the last Samsung phones to feature 16GB of RAM.

However, the leak by IceUniverse leaves some other specifications untouched such as whether the 16GB RAM option will be a standard across all variants of it will be available only in higher storage models, i.e., 512GB and 1TB. Regardless, it would mark a significant upgrade from the current 12GB RAM available across all variants of this year's Galaxy S24 Ultra.

It is expected that the increased RAM could be used for handling resource-intensive Galaxy AI tasks, an approach that Google also applied with its Pixel 9 series phones. As far as other details are concerned, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be much thinner than initially expected.

Some Samsung officials have already tipped that the company could introduce the highest level of display and camera upgrades on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Next year, Samsung is also expected to introduce a design change, inclined towards offering a comfortable in-hand feel.