How to delete your play history from Apple TV app on iPhone

If you have an Apple TV subscription, it’s likely that other family members at home have access to your account. They can use it to watch their favorite shows and movies. This practice is beneficial for them but has one major shortfall for you – They can find the kind of shows and movies that fill up your recently watched list. So, if you do not wish to share this information with anyone, delete your play history from Apple TV app.

How to remove your play history from Apple TV

The process of removing your play history from the Apple TV app is quite simple even when it’s not readily apparent. Just follow the list of instructions given below.

On your iPhone, Home Screen tap the Apple TV icon.

Switch to the Watch Now tab. Tap the profile icon located in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Tap the Clear Play History button (text marked in red). Hit the button again to confirm the changes. When done, close the app and exit.

This will clear your play history from the Apple TV app and the changes will be applicable to any device that was logged in with the same Apple ID.