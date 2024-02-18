The Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker is currently back to its lowest price ever

Amazon sells a lot of its Echo smart speakers, but many people may not know about its most advanced Echo model. The Amazon Echo Studio includes some features that are not found on the other versions, and you can get it for its lowest price at the moment.

Right now, you can snap up the Echo Studio smart speaker for $154.99. That matches its lowest price, and it's also $45 off its $199.99 MSRP.

The circular-shaped device actually has five speakers inside. There is a 30 mm forward firing tweeter, and three 2.0-inch mid-range speakers that fire up and on the left and right sides. Finally, there's a 5.3-inch downward-firing woofer. There's also a bass aperture at the bottom of the device to boost bass output.

They all allow the Echo Studio to fill a large room with high-end audio, with support for Lossless High-Res sound and the Dolby Atmos standard. It also supports spatial audio processing technology for an even more immersive audio experience. The speaker can also automatically analyze the acoustics of any room that you place it so you hear its best sound for that room.

Of course, you can use the smart speaker simply as a way to stream songs and audio content from providers like Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Audible, and more. However, there's also a built-in smart home hub in the Echo Studio. You can use your voice to control lights, heating, security cameras, your TV, and more with its built-in microphone and smart hub technology.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

