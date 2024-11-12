Nvidia App is out of beta, offering unified version of GeForce Experience and Control Panel

After several months of testing and a few betas, Nvidia's new unified app with a simple "Nvidia App" name is officially out (contrary to reports about the launch alongside the RTX 50 lineup). The company announced the release on its official website, offering users a single app to replace the old Nvidia Control Panel with its Windows XP-like design and the GeForce Experience app.

Although the app is now out of beta, Nvidia is not ready to ditch its old Windows apps completely. In fact, future Game Ready and Studio Ready drivers will offer Nvidia App as an optional component. That is because the new program still lacks some of the features available in the legacy Control Panel, such as Surround, Multiple Display Mode settings, and more. In the official blog post, Nvidia says those features will be coming in future updates.

Nvidia App is designed to provide you with a single place to manage your graphics card, its drivers, settings, and gaming features. You can fine-tune gaming settings, update drivers, configure display settings, apply optimal performance settings, use a redesigned in-game overlay, monitor performance, and access plenty of Nvidia's AI-powered features on supported hardware.

Many users will also like the fact that, unlike the GeForce Experience app, the new program no longer requires logging in with an Nvidia account. However, you can still sign in to access special offers, redeem rewards, and more. You can learn more about the new app's capabilities in the announcement post.

You can download Nvidia App from the official website. To make it work, you need a computer with a GTX 800 / 800M / 900 / 900M / 10 / 16 Series, RTX 20 / 30 / 40 Series, or MX 100 / 200 / 300 graphics cards. Supported platforms include Windows 10 and 11, plus your graphics driver version should be 551.52 or later.