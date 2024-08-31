Google app's carousel redesign coming soon to Android

The Google app has always been cluttered with shortcuts that let you access various features within the app. Below the Search bar, the app shows five pill-shaped shortcuts, each accompanied by their icon, name, and a description of what they do.

Notably, there was a "Search photo" button to look for images from your library, "Translate text" using your camera, "Solve homework" using your device's camera, "Identify song" by listening, and "Shop for products" in the screenshots in your library.

The current design includes double-lined text, making the app design look busy. That is about to change because, in the latest Google app Android beta version 15.34, Google is simplifying these shortcuts with a redesigned carousel.

The new change gets rid of the multiple lines of text, showing smaller icons against a colorful background. The redesigned carousel in the Google app looks clean and stands out more than the previous design.

The first icon is for Google Lens and the last one is the Sound Search. The icons don't feature any text but are more than enough to explain what they will do when selected.

Another important change that the new Google app carousel redesign brings is that now all four icons are visible in one go. You are required to perform the scrolling action only if you have taken a recent screenshot that can be analyzed.

The new design has already been implemented in the Google Search app on iOS for a while, and now it is going live on the beta channel. However, there is no clarity on when it will arrive on the stable channel.

A while ago, the Google Search widget also received a makeover. Notably, Google removed most of the customization options but added the Dynamic Color option. With this, along with the few options left for customization, you also get a Transparency slider to set the visibility of the widget.

Source and image: 9To5Google