The Amazfit Helio Smart Ring is discounted by 33% for a limited time

In July, Samsung unveiled its new latest wearable, the Galaxy Ring. The Korean company said that it would cost users a whopping $400. If you want a smart ring for a more affordable price, check out the Amazfit Helio Smart Ring which is currently discounted by 33%.

As a relatively new product category, you may still be wondering what a smart ring even does. The Amazfit Helio Smart Ring has features that you'd largely expect from a smartwatch. It lets you monitor your sleep, your stress levels and emotions, your heart rate, blood oxygen, and specialized fitness data like VO₂ Max, Full Recovery Time, Training Load and Training Effect.

With it being a ring, it has no display so you will have to use the Zepp App to see the data the ring has collected. You will see scores and insights for your readiness, your sleep score, sleep heart rate variability, sleep resting heart rate, and full recovery time.

With the Amazfit Helio Ring, there is a free and in-depth sleep monitoring feature but if you take out a Zepp Aura subscription, you can also get access to personalized AI-generated sleep sounds, detailed sleep health risk assessments, and an AI chatbot to guide you to get better sleep.

Another nice feature of this ring is that it can be worn on any finger for up to four days without needing a recharge. This means you won't have to take it off every day to refill the battery.

There are three sizes available, sizes 8, 10, and 12. Size 8 has a 24 mm diameter, Size 10 has a 25.7 mm diameter and Size 12 has a 27.3 mm diameter. You'll probably want to get a tape measure out to check your finger's size before you decide to buy one of these rings.

Buy the Amazfit Helio Smart Ring now for $199.99 (was $299.99) - Size 8, Size 10, Size 12

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.