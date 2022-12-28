Deal Alert: USB-C to Lightning Apple MFi certified 20W Fast Charger is 36% off on Amazon

Right now you can pick up USB-C to Lightning Cable at 36% off for just $16.08, which saves you $8.91 off the $24.99 list price. This is a Lightning Deal at Amazon, so it is only available for a limited amount of stock. At the time of writing 33% of inventory had been claimed.
Here's a rundown of the features:
- 20W Fast Charger iPhone charges with the original MFi Chip, built with latest C94 terminal and smart chip, and is Apple MFi licensed
- Provides 3x faster charging speed than original 5W iPhone chargers, it can charge iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, and iPhone 12 series up to 50% in just 30 minutes.
- MFi Certified: Tangle-free 6 ft length USB-C to Lightning cord keeps your device safe from over-current over-voltage Over-heating and short-circuiting.
- Universal Compatibility with iPhone 14/14 Pro/14 Pro Max/14 Plus/13/13 Pro Max/12/12 Pro/12 Pro Max/12 Mini/11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XR/XS Max/XS/X/8 Plus/8/SE, iPad, AirPods.
- Backwards compatibility with standard charging speed (5W) works with iPhone 7/7 Plus/6s/6s Plus/6/6 Plus/SE/5s/5/5c.
- Great support: manufacturer supports one month free for replacement, and 18 months warranty. Please open your order and contact if the return windows is closed.
This cable holds a 4.3 out of 5 stars rating based on over 3,200 customer reviews. As pointed out in the highlights, it is also covered by 18-months of manufacturer warranty, free return and free delivery.
Please do note this is a lightning deal, with 33% of inventory claimed as of writing.
USB-C to Lightning Apple MFi certified 20W Fast Charger for $16.08 (list price $24.99)
