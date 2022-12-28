Deal Alert: USB-C to Lightning Apple MFi certified 20W Fast Charger is 36% off on Amazon

Right now you can pick up USB-C to Lightning Cable at 36% off for just $16.08, which saves you $8.91 off the $24.99 list price. This is a Lightning Deal at Amazon, so it is only available for a limited amount of stock. At the time of writing 33% of inventory had been claimed.

Here's a rundown of the features:

20W Fast Charger iPhone charges with the original MFi Chip, built with latest C94 terminal and smart chip, and is Apple MFi licensed

Provides 3x faster charging speed than original 5W iPhone chargers, it can charge iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, and iPhone 12 series up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

MFi Certified: Tangle-free 6 ft length USB-C to Lightning cord keeps your device safe from over-current over-voltage Over-heating and short-circuiting.

Universal Compatibility with iPhone 14/14 Pro/14 Pro Max/14 Plus/13/13 Pro Max/12/12 Pro/12 Pro Max/12 Mini/11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XR/XS Max/XS/X/8 Plus/8/SE, iPad, AirPods.

Backwards compatibility with standard charging speed (5W) works with iPhone 7/7 Plus/6s/6s Plus/6/6 Plus/SE/5s/5/5c.

Great support: manufacturer supports one month free for replacement, and 18 months warranty.

This cable holds a 4.3 out of 5 stars rating based on over 3,200 customer reviews. As pointed out in the highlights, it is also covered by 18-months of manufacturer warranty, free return and free delivery.

Please do note this is a lightning deal, with 33% of inventory claimed as of writing.

