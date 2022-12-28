Soulslike action-RPG Mortal Shell is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store has begun offering Mortal Shell as the penultimate freebie from its holiday giveaway bonanza that began two weeks ago. PC gamers can now claim the soulslike experience from 2020 for free, and it's the first time the game has appeared on one of Epic's freebie promotions too.

Mortal Shell offers a dark fantasy world to explore and struggle through, with you taking over the bodies of various "shells" to gain their unique combat styles. Being a soulslike, there are tough enemies to face, mistakes are punished harshly, and there are consequences to dying.

Here's how the developer Cold Symmetry describes the setting:

As the remains of humanity wither and rot, zealous foes fester in the ruins. They spare no mercy, with survival demanding superior awareness, precision and instincts. Track down hidden sanctums of devout followers and discover your true purpose.

Mortal Shell is free to claim on the Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours, a game that usually costs $29.99 when not on sale.

With 14 daily giveaways now in its bag, only one more game remains for the Epic Games Store to handout in 2022. That will be unveiled and made active at 8am PT tomorrow, December 29. The hint seems to be pointing at Arkane's Dishonored franchise.