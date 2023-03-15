WD drops 22TB CMR HDD price for NAS, Plex following Seagate's 20TB 18TB 16TB deals

There has almost never been a better time to buy storage components it seems. For example, SSDs (both internal as well as external ones) are selling for great prices. The same is also true for hard disks as well. For example, just a few days ago, we covered some particularly good deals on Seagate CMR drives (those deals are still live if you were wondering). Following those ones, WD has now dropped the price of its Red Pro 22TB model to a super-attractive price of just $385 (buying link below).

This WD Red Pro, value-wise at least, seems even better than those previous deals by Seagate, however, you can compare the prices before making the purchase. Get the WD Red Pro 22TB at the link below:

WD Red Pro WD221KFGX 22TB 7200 RPM 512MB Cache SATA 6.0Gb/s 3.5": $449.99 + $65 off w/ promo code SSCQA537, limited offer (or $384.99) (Newegg US)

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.