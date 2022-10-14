Get the Windows 11 2022 Update now with the updated Installation Assistant

The Windows 11 2022 Update (22H2) started rolling out to the public last month, and although we knew this would be a staggered process, Microsoft has since put upgrade blocks (1) (2) in place on some Windows 11 PC configurations, meaning they cannot yet upgrade. In one of our examples, a clean installed VM on VMware Workstation Pro 16 was still only being offered the recent Windows 11 21H1 Patch Tuesday Update, as you can see below.

The blocks appear to be active even on devices and VMs that are not part of the upgrade issues, and as such, in this guide we will offer a way to upgrade without having to opt into the Windows Insider program.

It is possible through the official Microsoft Windows 11 Installation Assistant, which, helpfully, has been updated with the 22H2 bits. So assuming your PC is compatible with Windows 11, this is a seamless way to update your Windows 11 21H1 device to 22H2 without too much effort.

First, a word of caution: Consider setting a System restore point. To do this click on Start and start typing Restore, click on Create a restore point in the results, and in the classic dialog that opens, click on the bottom button "Create". You may have to enable System protection for the drive where Windows 11 is installed in order to create a restore point.

Download the “Windows 11 Installation Assistant” here by clicking on the Download Now button from the Microsoft. Navigate to where you saved the Windows11InstallationAssistant.exe and run the tool. Click the Accept and install button to begin the installation.

You may be required to run the PC Health Check app if you have never used it before on that PC. Download the PC Health Check app here, run it and confirm Windows 11 compatibility, then click Refresh in the "Windows 11 Installation Assistant" which should then allow you to click on Accept and install to begin upgrading to Windows 11 22H2. Click the Restart now button to complete the upgrade. If you don't do anything, or you are away from the device, it will restart automatically after counting down 30 minutes.

The whole process took about an hour, and at the end of the Windows 11 Installation Assistant upgrade process your PC may restart multiple times like a new install would, depending on your configuration. However, all files and settings are retained and by way of this guide, you'll be upgraded to the Windows 11 2022 Update.

The image up above is the desktop after the upgrade process completed, now we're on Windows 11 2022 Update (22H2) build 22621.674 which was the version released on Tuesday as part of the monthly Patch Tuesday updates, and all is good.

Have you received the update already, or are you waiting/forcing it? Let us know in the comments!