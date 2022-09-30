Microsoft confirms even more printing issues, blocks update to Windows 11 22H2

Microsoft seems to have bad luck when it comes to printing issues and bugs in Windows. Some users report their network printers disappearing after updating to Windows 11 2022 Update, and now Microsoft has confirmed yet another problem.

According to a new post in the official Windows 11 Health Dashboard documentation, systems running Windows 11 2022 Update (22H2) may have problems detecting all the features in printers using Microsoft IPP Class Driver or Universal Print Class Driver. If the operating system cannot connect to the printer, it defaults to a standard feature set. Once the connection is back, a bug prevents Windows from accessing specific features. Microsoft says the problem can cripple printers' ability to use color, two-sided or duplex printing, paper size and type settings, resolutions, and so forth.

A printer itself is not a fun or the most stable device, so, naturally, users will not be happy to see Windows 11 2022 Update crippling most of its features. Microsoft applied a compatibility hold to help users keep their sanity, meaning affected systems will not get Windows 11 2022 Update until Microsoft has a solution for the problem.

Microsoft says the safeguard currently blocks the update on all computers using the Microsoft IPP Class Driver or Universal Print Class Driver. You will not get the Windows 11 2022 Update, even if your printer works fine. The company is working on more accurate targeting and will provide more information in the future. Meanwhile, users can bypass the problem using the official workaround:

To mitigate the safeguard and allow your Windows device to upgrade to Windows 11, version 22H2, you can remove any printers using Microsoft IPP Class Driver or Universal Print Class Driver which you have installed. Once you have removed any affected installed printers, you should be able to upgrade to Windows 11, version 22H2. Please note, if there are no other safeguards that affect your device, it can take up to 48 hours before the upgrade to Windows 11 is offered. Restarting your device and checking for updates might help it to offer sooner. If you have an installed printer which only allows default settings, you can mitigate this issue by removing and reinstalling the printer. For instructions, please see Download printer drivers in Windows.

The bug affects only client versions of Windows 11 2022 Update (2022), so users of the initial release or Windows 10 should not worry about this problem.