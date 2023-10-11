Windows Holographic version 23H2 has launched with a new camera viewfinder and more

It's been nearly a year since Microsoft updated its Windows Holographic operating system from version 22H2. This week, the company is rolling out version 23H3 of its OS that is used for mixed reality headsets such as Microsoft's own HoloLens 2 device. That product got its Windows 11 update earlier this year. The build number for this new OS update is 22621.1244.

In a blog post, Microsoft outlined what's new with Windows Holographic version 23H2. Perhaps the biggest addition is a viewfinder for a headset's camera. Microsoft stated:

With the latest camera updates coming in this release, you now have a viewfinder that provides an indication of what is included in your image or video capture. This overlay does not hide anything in your view when taking a picture or video. You now see indicators for both the center and approximate borders for the PV camera stream.

Another new feature is designed to give people a better experience when viewing holographic content while wearing HoloLens 2 headsets:

For HoloLens 2 users who haven't saved their Eye Tracking calibration (either skipped or encountered a failure during initial setup), we are now updating Eye Positions, or Inter Pupillary Distance (IPD), earlier once the user puts on the device. This results in a considerably smoother user experience, especially for close holograms interactions like pressing buttons or typing on the keyboard.

Some of the other new features include the ability to rename a HoloLens 2 device in the About section of the Settings menu, along with support for NFC readers and more. The new release also has improvements for hand tracking and fonts.

IT admins who want to update their headsets to Windows Holographic version 23H2 must first make sure that those devices have at least version 21H2 installed. Users can navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update to download and update to the new version.