A new site claims it will show if PC games will run on Windows with Arm-based chips

Microsoft and many other PC makers officially announced plans to go all in on Arm-based Windows laptops on Monday, with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Series chips inside. They will all be sold under the Copilot+ PC brand.

Before this week's reveal, Qualcomm said that emulation software would allow most PC games to "just work" on Snapdragon X Elite chips. Now a new website has been revealed that aims to show if games will indeed be playable on Windows PCs with Arm-based processors.

The site itself has the URL WorksonWoa.com (via Windows Central) and has over 1,000 games already in its database. The site is run by Linaro, which is well-established as a company that tries to get businesses to use PCs with ARM-based chips. It has already established a Windows on Arm open source ecosystem with assistance from Arm, Qualcomm, and Microsoft.

The new site labels games in four different categories for their support of Windows for Arm PCs: Perfect, Playable, Runs, and Unplayable. Currently, games like PUBG: Battlegrounds, League of Legends, and Fortnite are listed as Unplayable. The site says that means games do "not run due to anti-cheat or other failures",

On the other hand, many games, including Warframe and Vampire Survivors are listed as Perfect on the site. The site says that means "Perfect" games on Arm-based Windows PCs can run "at 60+ FPS at 1080p resolution with no glitches / issues that affect gaming experience."

The site's notes do say that even if a game is listed as being playable on Arm-based Windows PCs, that is not a "guarantee that a game will run." The site adds:

The results have been tested, but may not work on your specific machine and configuration. If your results differ, please contribute to the site with your own findings.

That will be the key to seeing if this site truly can be a resource for people who will start getting those Windows laptops with the new Snapdragon X Series chips this June and begin to play games on them, We suspect many of them could be contributors to this website in the very near future.