After canceling its survival game, Blizzard is now hiring for a new unannounced project

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced it was laying off 1,900 team members from its gaming division. Among those job cuts were a number at Blizzard Entertainment, which Microsoft acquired when it bought Activision Blizzard in October 2023.

Another one of the consequences of these layoffs was the cancelation of Blizzard's in-development but unnamed survival game. That game was first revealed in January 2022 and would have been set in an all-new universe outside the ones in Blizzard's previous games.

With the cancelation of the survival game and the conclusion of the layoffs, Blizzard is now moving forward with the development of yet another unannounced project. The developer's careers web page has a number of openings to work on this game (via VGC).

Right now there are 12 listings on the Blizzard careers page for openings for the unannounced game. They include some high-level positions, like the game's Creative Director, where the requirements include over 15 years of game creative direction experience, along with experience with shipping "at least one AAA title as a creative leader."

Unfortunately, the job listings don't offer any clues as to what the unannounced game might be all about. It may be a while before Blizzard officially announces the project, which is also on par for how it handled development of its games in the past.

Right now, Blizzard has lots of updates for many of its current games in the works. It continues to support its team shooter, Overwatch 2, with new updates. It also has plans to release three major expansion packs for its long-running MMO World of Warcraft, with the first to launch later in 2024,

Blizzard also plans to keep updating its hit action-RPG sequel Diablo IV with new content every few months. In late 2024, it will release the first paid expansion pack for the game Vessel of Hatred.