Threads is testing its own version of Bluesky's starter packs

Threads is testing a feature designed to help users easily find and follow relevant accounts based on popular topics. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, shared the following about it on Threads:

Testing a way for you to find and easily follow collections of profiles that post about popular topics on Threads. These will be suggested when signing up for Threads and within the For You feed. Shoutout to the handful of Threads community leaders who curated and shared these collections. Keep an eye out for more updates, coming soon.

This feature seems to draw inspiration from Bluesky's "Starter Packs," which serve a similar purpose of curating a bundle of accounts and custom feeds for new users.

These packs are designed to help users quickly discover communities and content that match their interests, providing a smoother introduction to the platform. Bluesky’s Starter Packs include up to 150 user accounts and three custom feeds, ensuring that users aren't left wandering aimlessly after signing up.

Image: Meta

This isn't the only feature Threads has 'borrowed' from Bluesky. A while ago, the platform introduced Custom Feeds, a feature that lets users create personalized feeds centered around specific topics.

Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion and rebranded it as X, the platform has been embroiled in multiple controversies. These controversies stemmed from the many changes Elon introduced.

Some of these changes were so drastic that they drove big-name advertisers away, resulting in Elon Musk suing them for ditching the platform. Advertisers weren’t the only ones unhappy with Musk's moves. The changes at Twitter created openings for other platforms to thrive. Since Elon took over, there has been a series of mass migrations, first to Mastodon, then to Threads, and even Bluesky.

The competition for Twitter has grown significantly this year, with Threads surpassing 175 million monthly active users. Bluesky, the platform most similar to Twitter, has also seen millions of new users, many of whom are Twitter refugees.