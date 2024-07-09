Age of Mythology: Retold closed beta runs from July 12-14 for Premium Edition pre-orders

Age of Mythology: Retold, the upcoming remake of the classic fantasy-themed Age of Empires RTS spin-off game, will launch on September 4 for the PC and Xbox Series X}S consoles from World's Edge and Microsoft. However, if you are willing to pay some money ahead of time, you can get a taste of the game this weekend during its closed beta test.

The Age of Empires site has the info on the closed beta, which will be held starting at 1 pm Eastern time (10 am Pacific time) on Friday, July 12, and will end on July 14 at 11:59 pm Pacific time (2:59 am Eastern time on July 15).

Here are the details of what will be included in the closed beta test:

Brush up on the basics by playing the Tutorial and continue to grow your skills and experience the main campaign with the first 5 missions for the Fall of the Trident campaign.

Test your skills in Skirmish or Multiplayer matches in our Standard Map Pool which gives a wide variety of the maps intended for release (MP limited to 8 players for the closed beta).

Try out three of the four Pantheons, including Greek, Norse, and Egyptian. Call upon a host of mythological creatures and godly powers to dominate your enemies.

If you want to join in the closed beta, you can pre-order the Premium Edition of Age of Empires: Retold. You can do so for $49.99 on Steam, or on the Xbox Store site. The Premium Edition also comes with some other extra features, including a way to play the full game seven days ahead of its official launch, along with access to two future expansion packs.

Microsoft also announced there will be a future Age of Mythology: Retold stress test that will be open to all PC Steam players before the game's release. More details about that stress test will be revealed soon.