Google is reportedly working on an Apple AirTags competitor

Google is purportedly working on a tracking tag that could compete with the likes of Apple's AirTags and Tile trackers, according to Android developer Kuba Wojciechowski.

For those unaware, tracking tags are items that you attach to devices or equipment such as keys, wallets, cars, or even your pets. This makes it easier to keep track of them and prevent theft. Some people have been misusing these items to stalk people, however, resulting in a lawsuit filed last December.

Wojciechowski recently discovered references showing that Google is working on support for locator tags in Fast Pair, a feature in Android that automatically discovers Bluetooth accessories in close proximity. They linked to a tweet by Mishaal Rahman of Esper:

The Fast Pair developer console added "Locator tag" as a device type👀



"Locator tag" likely refers to Bluetooth trackers (think AirTag, Tile) that in this context support Google Fast Pair.



H/T @Za_Raczke pic.twitter.com/HoPX8JMd8Q — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 16, 2023

According to Wojciechowski, the tracking tag apparently has the codename "grogu," and is also sometimes referred to as "groguaudio" or "GR10" within Google. The device, which will be developed by the Nest Team, will come with an onboard speaker for alerts, be available in a variety of colors, and offer support for ultra-wide band and Bluetooth Low Energy (LE). This helps ensure accurate item tracking without consuming a lot of battery power.

Wojciechowski currently doesn't know the exact date when Google will launch its own tracking tags. However, they did suggest that Google will probably announce the product at Google I/O Developer Conference and then launch it at the company's annual fall event, alongside new Google Pixel devices.

Source: Kuba Wojciechowski (Twitter)