Alienware launches a new and sleek design for its Windows 11 Aurora gaming PC desktop

In the recent past, Alienware's gaming desktop PCs have tried to look very different from the competition. Today, the Dell subsidiary has revealed an all-new desktop design for its newest PC, the Alienware Aurora R16. This time, the look of the PC appears to be more conventional, but it still retains some sleek elements.

In a blog post, Alienware says the new design takes up to 40 percent less volume but still has the same amount of internal space as the older Aurora R15 case.

The case may look somewhat like an ordinary PC gaming desktop, but it still has some nice Alienware touches. The blog post states:

When you look at Aurora R16, the first thing you notice is the oval lighting loop – also known as a Stadium loop – displayed on the left side of the chassis. This is the visual center; the main attraction of the desktop designed to capture attention.

That loop also circles the PC's main air vent, which offers more airflow inside than previous Alienware desktop designs. The post adds:

This fresh perspective helped drive simplicity throughout the rest of the design, shrink the overall volume, and channel more airflow through the front intake. This improvement, complemented by larger side and top vents plus updates to the internal cable management, created the airflow efficiencies that enable a quieter and cooler desktop.

There's also the option to put in a clear window on the side of the Aurora R16 so you and anyone else can see the PC's hardware.

The new Alienware Aurora R16 PCs use Intel 13th Gen Core i7 or i9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 or 4070 TI GPUs. It also supports up to 8TB of SSD storage, up to 64GB of RAM, WiFi 6 or WiFi 6E wireless hardware, and more. They are available on Dell's website now for a starting price of $1,749.99.