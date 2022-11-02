Here are all the new features Microsoft added to Teams in October 2022

Teams is Microsoft's premier solution for online communication and collaboration. The company regularly adds new features to it and then does a roundup at the end of each month, detailing recent enhancements. Now, Microsoft has published a detailed list of new capabilities added to Teams in October 2022.

Starting with enhancements to meetings, organizers can now assign seats to participants in Together Mode. Moreover, meeting content can now be popped out in a separate window, this functionality was available for only chats and meeting experiences previously. The companion mode for Teams mobile is also being rolled out to Android, it allows a streamlined management experience through access to meeting controls directly on Teams mobile. And some Teams customers may be disappointed to know that Microsoft is making live translated captions exclusive to customers with a Teams Premium license.

Coming over to improvements to calling, you can take advantage of a more detailed call history with recordings and transcripts. Contact groups for calls can now be created and edited too. In related news, there are some new Teams-certified devices too, including Creston Flex, Sony YY2969 Earbuds, and Neat Frame.

There are tons of enhancements in the chat and collaboration domain too. When you create a team using a Teams template, the associated SharePoint template will get automatically applied as well. Other features include limited functionality for Adobe Acrobat as the default PDF reader (public preview), suggested replies in group chats, video clips (generally available on desktop, private preview on mobile at the end of this year), the ability to delete or rename files present in a Teams channel or the OneDrive folder in teams, and scheduling form pop-out windows for Teams Calendar.

Other features not geared towards mainstream consumers of Teams are listed below:

Power Platform and custom development ISV App Subscriptions instead of 3P app subscriptions in Teams Admin Center Simplified app update experience Teams Platform Apps in One-on-One VOIP Calls Teams Platform Apps in Group VOIP Calls Zero install link unfurling

Management Upgraded usage analytics for Teams administrators and users Enhancement to app usage report - support for Line of Business apps

Teams for Education Dedicated blog here

Frontline Workers Approvals as a PDFs can be saved, printed and transferred Approvals in integrated SharePoint Lists Assign Approvals to a Tag in Teams Rich notes in Tasks field

Government Enhancement to app usage report - support for Line of Business apps Music on hold for Voice over IP calls, consultative transfer, and call transfer for GCCH and DOD Live Share SDK support for meeting extensions Text prediction for Teams mobile in GCC-High and DoD Connectors in GCC Firefox Meeting Support for Outgoing Screen Sharing Updated companion mode for Android users for GCC, GCC-High and DoD



If you're interested in any of the aforementioned features, be sure to check out more details in Microsoft's blog post here.