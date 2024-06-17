Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra may cost less than the Apple Watch Ultra 2

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra at the upcoming Unpacked event next month in Paris. Ahead of their debut, both smartwatches have leaked multiple times. A recent report gave us a peek at the leaked specifications of the Galaxy Watch7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Now, a fresh leak has appeared online, courtesy of Passionategeekz aka Paras Guglani (via 91mobiles), which reveals the different color options and also the alleged pricing of the upcoming Galaxy Watch7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

According to the leak, the Galaxy Watch7 could cost around $299 to $310, suggesting that the smartwatch would offer the same price as last year’s Galaxy Watch6 40mm variant. Besides, the Galaxy Watch7 is speculated to launch in Marble Gray, Cream White, and Forest Green color options. Notably, the Galaxy Watch6 series was launched in Gold and Graphite color options for the 40mm model.

Moreover, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm, which is going to go up against the Apple Watch Ultra/Ultra 2, is expected to retail for $699 to $710. The leaked pricing suggests that Samsung could reportedly undercut the Apple Watch Ultra and even the Huawei Watch Ultimate in terms of pricing. For comparison, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is priced at $799.

The premium Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to launch in a Titanium Gray color. Since these are leaks, we would suggest you take the information with a pinch of salt.

Previous reports have suggested that the Galaxy Watch7 40mm could pack a 300mAh battery, while the 44mm could come with a 425mAh battery. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to pack a 590mAh battery, the same as the Galaxy Watch5 Pro.

Next month's Unpacked event could also include the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6, the Galaxy Buds3 series, and the Galaxy Ring.