Amazon Pharmacy brings same-day deliveries to NYC and LA

Amazon has announced that its pharmacy offering, Amazon Pharmacy, is now offering same day deliveries in New York City and Los Angeles. The e-commerce company said that same-day deliveries will also be launching in more than a dozen more US cities by the end of this year.

NYC and LA are not the first cities in the US to get same-day deliveries, the company already offers this service in Austin, Indianapolis, Miami, Phoenix, and Seattle and customers in College Station, Texas, can even get medications delivered in under an hour via drone.

The two new cities of operation have required Amazon to set up logistics facilities that address the unique needs of both cities such as the bad traffic in Manhattan. In the case of Manhattan, for example, Amazon will be putting workers on eco-friendly e-bikes to drop off medications at doors without facing traffic congestion.

In Los Angeles and other suburban areas, Amazon will deploy its electric Rivian vans or other commercial vehicles to make deliveries. The company said it will use the best delivery method for each location to get deliveries made efficiently.

Discussing the state of pharmacy deliveries in the US, Dr Vin Gupta, the chief medical officer at Amazon Delivery, said:

“The current pharmacy experience is broken, with patients facing long pharmacy lines and unexpected prices at the counter. Amazon Pharmacy is tapping its world-class logistics network, along with a variety of cutting-edge technologies, to change that.”

When you are ill, one of the things you don’t particularly want to do is head to the pharmacy or supermarket for some tablets to ease your symptoms. According to Amazon, just 10% of pharmacy orders are made via delivery despite the method existing since the 1940s.

Amazon wants to change this paradigm by making deliveries much quicker than the industry average of two weeks and by providing helpful real-time delivery updates so you don’t need to be glued to the front door wondering how many hours it’ll take for your order to arrive.

Source: Amazon