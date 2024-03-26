Get this 34-inch LG 34WP65G-B ultrawide PC monitor for only $199.99 at its lowest price ever

It used to be that big ultrawide PC monitors were among the most pricey of all PC monitors you could get. Now we are seeing some of them drop down to much more affordable prices. LG currently has a 34-inch ultrawide monitor that has hit a new and significant all-time low price.

Right now, the 34-inch LG 34WP65G-B ultrawide PC monitor is priced at Amazon for only $199.99. That's a huge $200 discount, or 50 percent off, its $399.99 MSRP.

For that low price, you get a PC monitor with an IPS screen, a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 75Hz refresh rate, and a FHD resolution of 2,560 x 1,080. It supports ESA DisplayHDR 400 and has a sRGB 99% color gamut for richer and more vibrant colors on screen.

While this monitor is not being promoted as a hardcore PC gaming display, it does support AMD FreeSync for less graphical tearing and stuttering when playing games, along with a 1ms response time. There are also a few PC gaming theme features such as Black Stabilizer that can increase the light in normally darker parts of a game, and a way to turn on an in screen crosshair for more accurate shots in first-person shooter titles.

This monitor has a three-sided borderless design for its display, which means you could buy two or more of them and line them up side by side for an even bigger screen on your desk. The monitor has an HDMI port, a DisplayPort, A USB-C port and a headphone jack.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

