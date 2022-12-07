Amazon reportedly went down for thousands of users

Neowin · with 3 comments

Amazon parcel

Downdetector - a website that provides real-time status of different services online and tracks their outage information has reported that Amazon was down for thousands of users on Wednesday.

It is estimated that about 12,000 users experienced problems while accessing the e-commerce platform in the US. Users also complained about the unavailability of Amazon's cloud services unit Amazon Web Services, but the number was far less (fewer than 300).

The Ookla-owned enterprise put up a chart on its website in which it showed an overview of Amazon outages reported in the last 24 hours compared to the typical volume of reports during the course of the day. It showed a sharp spike in outages on December 7, 2022, at 5:59 PM.

Amazon outage graph

It is common for some problems to be reported throughout the day. So, Downdetector claims that it only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

The status reports are collected from a series of sources, including Twitter and reports submitted on its websites and mobile apps. These reports are then validated and analyzed in real-time to automatically detect outages and service disruptions in their very early stages.

Amazon has not issued any statement on the incident.

Via: Reuters

Report a problem with article
Textalky AI app
Next Article

Save 93% off a TexTalky AI Text-to-Speech lifetime subscription
Coins representing cryptocurrencies
Previous Article

European Central Bank wants to introduce urgent regulations in the crypto sector

3 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement