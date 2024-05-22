Leaked case shows off the design of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung is speculated to launch the much-awaited Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 in July at the Unpacked event in Paris. The Korean tech giant is also expected to unveil other products, such as the Galaxy Watch7 series, with rumors of a Galaxy Watch7 Ultra and a Galaxy Watch FE, and also the Galaxy Buds3 Pro.

We have already seen the US variant of the Galaxy Z Flip6 on the Geekbench listing, not once but twice, for CPU and GPU benchmarking tests. Samsung was also rumored to launch the Exynos and Snapdragon variants of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6, which was later contradicted by another report claiming that Samsung will stick with the Snapdragon chipset for the 2024 foldables.

Now, a reliable source, Roland Quandt on X (formerly Twitter), has shared a fresh leak that shows off the design of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip6. Roland Quandt shared a third-party case for the Galaxy Z Flip6. The case image highlights that the Galaxy Z Flip6 shares the same design as the Galaxy Z Flip5.

The outer display of the Galaxy Z Flip6 seems similar to the Galaxy Z Flip5, meaning we may not see a larger screen. However, there are rumors that the screen may get brighter and may also get a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

Most of the upper half of the phone is occupied by the display. The camera layout remains the same as the Galaxy Z Flip5 with the dual cameras housed inside separate rings with an LED flashlight next to them. The bottom side shows off the primary mic, USB Type-C port, and speaker grill.

The power buttons and the volume rockers are on the right side of the phone. The top portion gets the secondary noise cancellation mic and probably a 5G UWB (ultra wide-band) antenna. Recently, the phone visited the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website, revealing some interesting upgrades to the cameras.

Earlier, it was also reported that Samsung may use a thicker UTG (ultra-thin glass) in the folding screen of the Galaxy Z Flip6 allowing for improved surface hardness and minimal crease. The crease in the folding screen has been a concern for Samsung since the original Galaxy Z Flip phone. Its rivals, such as Motorola and OPPO, already have phones with a minimal crease.