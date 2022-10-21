AMD 22.10.2 driver fixes video stutters in Chromium browsers

Users with AMD Radeon graphics cards can download a newly released optional driver from AMD. Version 22.10.2 is now available for download from the official website and Radeon Software, bringing various bugfixes and performance improvements to compatible hardware.

What is new in AMD Radeon Software 22.10.2 driver?

Fixed Issues: Radeon Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh 2.

Vertical Refresh Sync set globally to Always Off may cause system stuttering or driver timeout during video playback using Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.

Driver timeout may occur using HEVC hardware encoding on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.

Dropped frames may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration on Chromium-based browsers with Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.

Chromium-based browsers may experience video stuttering on extended monitors with mixed refresh rates using Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.

Oculus dashboard menu and rendered controllers may appear bouncing/wobbly on Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics.

While previewing the timeline in VEGAS Pro, some colors may appear inverted.

Before installing this optional driver, mind the list of known issues and bugs:

GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon 570.

When Radeon Anti-Lag is enabled, a beep can be heard when pressing shift + back key. [Resolution targeted for 22.11.1]

Elite Dangerous may crash upon launch on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 22.10.3]

Stuttering may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration with Firefox on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics.

Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Improvements have been made in 22.10.2 to reduce occurrence for some configurations.

Finally, AMD says AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.

The latest AMD Radeon Software driver is available on systems with 64-bit Windows 10 and 11. Hardware-wise, Radeon Software 22.10.2 supports the RX 400 Series and newer (desktop) and Radeon 600 Series and newer (mobile). Full release notes and links for download are available on the official website.