AMD Radeon Software 24.2.1 is out with Skull and Bones, Helldivers 2 and Nightingale support

AMD Radeon Software 24.2.1 is now available for supported graphics cards from the "red team." The latest driver introduces support and optimizations for Helldivers 2, Skull and Bones, and Nightingale. There is also a hefty list of fixes and minor improvements to make your gaming experience better.

What is new in AMD Radeon Software 24.2.1?

New Game Support: Skull and Bones

Nightingale Fixed Issues: Improvements to intermittent driver timeout or application crash while playing HELLDIVERS™ 2.

Intermittent application crash when first launching Enshrouded or changing Anti-Aliasing settings on Radeon™ 7000 series graphics products.

Intermittent driver timeout or application crash may be considered while playing Counterstrike 2 with FSR enabled on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX.

Improvements to excessive stutter while playing various games, including Battlefield™ 2042, Destiny 2, Overwatch 2, Monster Hunter: World, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II.

Deathloop may experience extended loading times on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.

Dead Space may experience an application crash after enabling RTAO on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6800.

Shadows may appear bright, or reflections may be missing while playing Enshrouded on Radeon™ 7000 series graphics products.

HDR settings may intermittently fail to take effect while playing certain games such as Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Graphics API metric may be incorrectly reported as DirectX® 12 for some Vulkan® games.

After a system reboot, Parsec host application may experience a crash on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX.

During Microsoft Teams meetings, the camera may intermittently display looped footage on some AMD Products, such as the AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840U Processor.

Oculus Rift S may display with a green tint on AMD Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

AFMF may be inaccurately displayed on select hybrid graphics configurations, particularly in systems where one of the devices lacks support for AFMF. AFMF must be supported on the displaying GPU to be activated.

And here is the list of known issues:

Application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Starcraft II™ on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Intermittent driver timeout or application crash may be experienced after playing a mission and changing the in-game resolution while playing HELLDIVERS™ 2.

World of Warcraft may experience extended initial loading times with DirectX 12 API on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6800.

Shader caching may fail for Windows usernames containing accented characters. [Resolution targeted for 24.3.1]

FPS performance metric may incorrectly report values while a game is minimized. [Resolution targeted for 24.3.1]

AMD SmartAccess Video may be incorrectly reported as “Available” on some systems with the Parsec Virtual Display Driver installed.

Performance drop may be observed while using some DirectML workloads in Topaz AI.

Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. [Resolution targeted for Q2]

AMD Radeon Software 24.2.1 is available on systems with 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11. You can download it from the official website. Full release notes are available on the same page.