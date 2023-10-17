AMD releases new Radeon driver and turns off Anti-Lag+ to prevent gamers from getting banned

AMD is rolling out a new graphics driver. Version 23.10.2 is now available for supported Radeon GPUs with support for Assassin's Creed Mirage, The Lords of the Fallen, and Forza Motorsport. More importantly, the update turns off the AMD Anti-Lag+ feature to prevent gamers from getting banned in multiplayer games. Here is what AMD has to say about the situation:

AMD has received reports of some games triggering anti-cheat bans on gamers when AMD Anti-Lag+ technology is enabled on Radeon graphics. To address this, we have released the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.10.2 driver that disables Anti-Lag+ technology in all supported games, and we recommend gamers use the new driver. AMD is actively working with game developers on a resolution to re-enable Anti-Lag+ and to help reinstate gamers who were impacted by the anti-cheat bans. We will provide more information when available.

For those unfamiliar, AMD Radeon Anti-Lag+ is a technology that ensures your processor is not getting "far ahead" of the graphics card to reduce the amount of CPU work queued up. AMD claims the feature allows for better frame syncing and lower input latency.

Here are other changes Radeon Software version 23.10.2 brings:

New Feature Highlights New Game Support: Assassin's Creed Mirage

The Lords of the Fallen

Forza Motorsport Fixed Issues Intermittent app crash while playing Starfield on Radeon™ RX 7000 Series Graphics Products.

Intermittent driver crash while playing Counter Strike 2 with MSAA or FSR enabled on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX.

Improvements to stutter experienced while playing Counter Strike 2.

EA SPORTS FC™ 24 may fail to open on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7800 XT.

System freeze or black screen when playing video files on Radeon™ RX 6000 Series Graphics Products.

The display may intermittently freeze after changing the encode format while streaming select games with AMD Link.

Intermittent app crash in Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II when Radeon Anti-Lag is enabled. Known Issues Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.

Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AV1 codec.

Corruption may be observed in Forza Motorsport when RT is enabled.

Intermittent flickering may be briefly observed in Total War: Pharaoh’s menus after changing graphics settings. Important Notes Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades. Users may use AMD Cleanup Utility as a temporary option.

For users who previously installed an AMD Software insider preview driver, running AMD Cleanup Utility is recommended before installing this driver.

AMD Radeon Software 23.10.2 is available for systems with 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 paired with the following graphics cards:

Desktop GPUs Mobile GPUs APUs Radeon RX 7000 Series

Radeon RX 6000 Series

Radeon RX 5000 Series Radeon RX 6000M Series

Radeon RX 5000M Series AMD Ryzen with Radeon Graphics

AMD Ryzen PRO with Radeon Graphics

AMD Athlon with Radeon Graphics

AMD Athlon PRO with Radeon Graphics

You can download AMD's latest Radeon Software from the official website. Full release notes are available on the same page.