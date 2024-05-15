AMD 24.5.1 driver adds Ghost of Tsushima, Hellblade II, F1 24, and AI development support

AMD just released its first graphics driver of May, bringing support for three upcoming titles, AI acceleration and development support, alongside bug fixes.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut from PlayStation is launching on May 16, Xbox's Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is coming out on May 21, while F1 24 is out May 31. All three games are gaining official support for Radeon graphics users with this driver update. While AMD doesn’t say what kind of improvements can gamers expect with it, the driver is a recommended install for anyone jumping in.



As for the AI elements being introduced with this driver update, AMD says it can power "AI functionality included with leading ISV applications," with more details here. "AMD Software enables lower-level AI functionality with popular frameworks like PyTorch and ONNX Runtime on Linux," adds the company.

At the same time, AMD's driver-based performance tuning feature, HYPR-Tune, has been updated to support, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Forbidden West, Starfield, and The Last of Us Part I.

Fixed issues included with this driver are these:

Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing World of Warcraft® or World of Warcraft® Classic on RDNA™ 3 series graphics products.

Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Overwatch® 2 on Radeon™ RX 5000 series graphics products.

Intermittent stutter immediately after alt-tab with Performance Metrics Overlay enabled.

Texture flicking may be observed while playing Hitman: Contracts.

Corruption around certain water elements may be observed while playing Alan Wake 2 with Radeon™ Boost enabled.

The known issues that AMD engineers are still working on resolving are below:

Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas may fail to launch.[Hotfix pending verification]

Black corruption may be observed while playing Alien Isolation on Radeon™ 7000 series graphics products.

Corruption may be observed while playing Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition with Radeon™ Boost enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable Radeon™ Boost as a temporary workaround.

Intermittent in-game corruption may be observed while playing Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ Record & Streaming and HDR enabled.

Max Payne 1 and 2 may fail to launch on RDNA 3 series graphics products when Anti-Aliasing is enabled.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Performance Metrics may intermittently fail to update while playing HELLDIVERS™ 2.[Resolution targeted for 24.6.1]

Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. [Resolution targeted for Q3]

The WHQL-certified AMD Adrenalin Edition 24.5.1 driver can now be downloaded and installed via the Radeon Settings app on Windows. Standalone download links can be found on AMD's release notes page for the driver here.