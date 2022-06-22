AMD releases GPU Comparison Tool so you need not look up third-party benchmarks

AMD has released today a new tool called "GPU Comparison Tool". Like the name suggests, the purpose of this tool is to help gamers determine and decide the performance of an AMD video card and how it stacks up against options from its rivals.

Essentially, it is to make the job of gamers and shoppers easier. Currently, only comparison against Nvidia GeForce cards is present but it is possible that in the future, Intel Arc GPUs will also be provided. Also, right now, the tool only has data for the present generation of cards, ie, Radeon RX 6000 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000.

Here's how AMD describes its new GPU Comparion Tool:

At AMD, we enable consumers to choose the best GPU for their individual needs. See the performance of AMD Radeon™ 6000 Series GPUs in the latest games and settings using the comparison tool below. For full transparency, a competitive comparison with the Nvidia RTX 3000 Series graphics cards is also provided. All performance numbers have been generated and verified by testing in AMD internal labs.

Although first party benchmarks should always be taken with at least a pinch of salt, at first glance, the new GPU comparison tool does seem to be providing an unbiased comparison. For example, in Ubisoft's Assassins' Creed Valhalla, where AMD typically does exceptionally well, the red bars (representing Radeon GPUs) are longer. And the gap generally grows in favor of AMD as we lower the resolution:

Meanwhile, in Deathloop at 4K, the GeForce RTX cards completely dominate, which is indeed the expected performance behavior:

The tool also has an FPS/$ metric to determine the better value option. AMD says it used Newegg's prices to make this comparison.

In the footnotes of the page, AMD has provided more information on the test bench.

GPU Comparison Tool Configurations AMD Ryzen 9 5900X for AMD Radeon RX 6700 and higher configuration. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X for other configurations.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X for Geforce 3060Ti and higher configurations. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X for other configurations.

You can find the GPU comparison tool on AMD's official website at this link.