AMD releases new preview driver with Frostpunk 2, God of War Ragnarök support, and more

AMD has released a new non-WHQL preview driver under version 24.20.11.01. It adds support for three games, expands HYPR-Tune support, and fixes multiple bugs. Here are the update highlights:

New Game Support Frostpunk 2

God of War Ragnarök

The Sims 4 DirectX 11 Update Expanded AMD Radeon Boost Support FINAL FANTASY XVI Expanded HYPR-Tune Support HYPR-Tune support allows HYPR-RX to enable in-game technologies like AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution and AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2.

Support has been added to automatically configure AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 with frame generation in:To compare the difference between Anti-Lag 2 On and Anti-Lag Off, hold the right CTRL key. Black Myth: Wukong Creatures of Ava God of War Ragnarök

Support has been added to automatically configure AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 in: Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT



Fixed bugs in the update include the following:

Intermittent driver timeout or application crash while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Intermittent driver timeout or application crash when loading into certain maps while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 5700 XT.

Intermittent driver timeout or application crash during certain cutscenes while playing FINAL FANTASY XVI on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6600 XT.

Overly dark shadows or desaturated colors may be observed while playing Black Myth: Wukong when Global Illumination is to Medium or higher.

Intermittent in-game corruption may be observed while playing Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Record & Streaming and HDR enabled.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may unexpectedly initiate upon system wake from sleep mode.

Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition.

Finally, here are the known issues:

Intermittent performance when entering certain areas while playing DayZ.

Intermittent driver timeout or crash may be observed while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. Users experiencing this issue can disable Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling in the Windows default graphics settings as a temporary measure (Settings -> System -> Display -> Default Graphics Settings).

You can download AMD's latest preview driver from the official website. Keep in mind that the release is a non-WHQL one, so it may be less stable than public WHQL updates. As usual, the driver is available on supported AMD graphics cards in 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 systems.