AMD releases new preview driver with Frostpunk 2, God of War Ragnarök support, and more

AMD has released a new non-WHQL preview driver under version 24.20.11.01. It adds support for three games, expands HYPR-Tune support, and fixes multiple bugs. Here are the update highlights:
New Game Support
- Frostpunk 2
- God of War Ragnarök
- The Sims 4 DirectX 11 Update
Expanded AMD Radeon Boost Support
- FINAL FANTASY XVI
Expanded HYPR-Tune Support
- HYPR-Tune support allows HYPR-RX to enable in-game technologies like AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution and AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2.
- Support has been added to automatically configure AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 with frame generation in:To compare the difference between Anti-Lag 2 On and Anti-Lag Off, hold the right CTRL key.
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Creatures of Ava
- God of War Ragnarök
- Support has been added to automatically configure AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 in:
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
Fixed bugs in the update include the following:
- Intermittent driver timeout or application crash while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
- Intermittent driver timeout or application crash when loading into certain maps while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 5700 XT.
- Intermittent driver timeout or application crash during certain cutscenes while playing FINAL FANTASY XVI on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6600 XT.
- Overly dark shadows or desaturated colors may be observed while playing Black Myth: Wukong when Global Illumination is to Medium or higher.
- Intermittent in-game corruption may be observed while playing Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Record & Streaming and HDR enabled.
- AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may unexpectedly initiate upon system wake from sleep mode.
- Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition.
Finally, here are the known issues:
- Intermittent performance when entering certain areas while playing DayZ.
- Intermittent driver timeout or crash may be observed while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. Users experiencing this issue can disable Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling in the Windows default graphics settings as a temporary measure (Settings -> System -> Display -> Default Graphics Settings).
You can download AMD's latest preview driver from the official website. Keep in mind that the release is a non-WHQL one, so it may be less stable than public WHQL updates. As usual, the driver is available on supported AMD graphics cards in 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 systems.
