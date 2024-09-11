Nvidia 561.09 WHQL is out with Final Fantasy XVI, God of War Ragnarök support and more

Nvidia has released a new WHQL driver under version 561.09. It is a minor update that only brings day-one optimizations for FINAL FANTASY XVI, Frostpunk 2, and God of War Ragnarök. The update allows users to enjoy better performance with DLSS 3, Nvidia Reflex, and frame-generation technologies. In addition, the driver features Game-Ready support for EA's upcoming FC 25 football simulator.

Here are the official release notes:

Game Ready for FINAL FANTASY XVI & God of War Ragnarök This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including FINAL FANTASY XVI and God of War Ragnarök. In addition, this driver supports the launch of EA SPORTS FC 25 and Frostpunk 2.

Another change in the Nvidia 561.09 WHQL driver is new one-click optimal settings for Black Myth: Wukong, F1 Manager 2024, and Star Wars Outlaws.

Fixed bugs in driver 561.09 include the following:

[GeForce Experience] Performance Monitoring overlay may stop refreshing GPU information

[NVIDIA App] Game filters may intermittently be missing when invoking the NVIDIA Overlay in-game

[Chaos V-Ray] Performance regression in some workloads when running R560 drivers

You can get driver 561.09t from the official website, the GeForce app, and the Nvidia app. As usual, here is the list of supported Nvidia graphics cards:

Architectures RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series Ada Lovelace

Ampere

Turing

Pascal

Maxwell GeForce RTX 40 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce GTX 16 Series

GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 900

GeForce GTX 700

GeForce GTX TITAN X TITAN RTX

TITAN V

TITAN Xp

TITAN X (Pascal)

As for supported operating systems, they include 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11. 32-bit Windows 10 is no longer supported (and there is no 32-bit Windows 11). Full release notes for driver 561.09 are available here. You can also check out the announcement post on the official Nvidia website.